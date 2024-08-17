 
August 17, 2024
Taylor Swift’s cleaning trolley entrance at Wembley sparks new documentary rumors

Taylor Swift’s Wembley surprise and new bodysuit fuel theories of upcoming documentary

By Web Desk
August 17, 2024
Taylor Swift fans spot major clue, believe new documentary is on way.
Swifties are abuzz with excitement as they speculate that Taylor Swift is preparing to unveil a new documentary. 

The latest clue emerged from an intriguing moment during her current run of The Eras Tour in London.

On Friday, Taylor made a dramatic entrance to Wembley Stadium concealed in a cleaning trolley, adding a touch of surprise and spectacle to the event. 

This followed a captivating performance the night before, where she debuted a stunning new bodysuit. 

Fans, eager for any hint of what’s next, have taken to X to discuss their theories.

According to The Mirror US, fans are fervently discussing their theories after Taylor's dramatic entrance at Wembley Stadium in a cleaning trolley, which they believe might hint at a behind-the-scenes film.

"I’m so expectant! It could be a documentary about everything that happened during the tour and her life, plus re-recordings. I’d eat every single second up!, said one fan."

"Yes!!! This has to mean some sort of behind-the-scenes video! Documentary, ICDWABH video...?"

"We’re getting the documentary, omg."

"YES, WE WANT A BACKSTAGE FILM. One of the exact scenes is the cleaning cart one," said another.

However, it’s worth noting that Taylor has already released a film for the tour, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023), and has previously released three other films in 2020: Miss Americana, Taylor Swift: City of Lover, and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.