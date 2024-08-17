Taylor Swift’s cleaning trolley entrance at Wembley sparks new documentary rumors

Swifties are abuzz with excitement as they speculate that Taylor Swift is preparing to unveil a new documentary.
The latest clue emerged from an intriguing moment during her current run of The Eras Tour in London.
On Friday, Taylor made a dramatic entrance to Wembley Stadium concealed in a cleaning trolley, adding a touch of surprise and spectacle to the event.
This followed a captivating performance the night before, where she debuted a stunning new bodysuit.
Fans, eager for any hint of what’s next, have taken to X to discuss their theories.
According to The Mirror US, fans are fervently discussing their theories after Taylor's dramatic entrance at Wembley Stadium in a cleaning trolley, which they believe might hint at a behind-the-scenes film.
"I’m so expectant! It could be a documentary about everything that happened during the tour and her life, plus re-recordings. I’d eat every single second up!, said one fan."
"Yes!!! This has to mean some sort of behind-the-scenes video! Documentary, ICDWABH video...?"
"We’re getting the documentary, omg."
"YES, WE WANT A BACKSTAGE FILM. One of the exact scenes is the cleaning cart one," said another.
However, it’s worth noting that Taylor has already released a film for the tour, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023), and has previously released three other films in 2020: Miss Americana, Taylor Swift: City of Lover, and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.
