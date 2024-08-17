Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh blow amid Colombia tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised for touring Colombia without 'any purpose and [powerful] message.'



For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their trip on Thursday as they were welcomed by the country's Vice President Francia Márquez and her husband Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

In conversation with The Sun, royal commentator Victoria Murphy said, "We don't know who they're going to meet. When Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh met Francia Márquez, she was there representing Britain so it was very clear what Sophie represented, and it was not the interest of the Colombian government."

She added, "That's what the working royals have, their message, their purpose, their representation is very clear when they go to other countries."

It is pertinent to mention that the Montecito couple aims to raise awareness about the dangers of digital media for children under a project backed by the Archewell Foundation and promote Invictus Games.

However, the royal commentator believes they could have made more impact with it talking as working royals.

"There's no doubt it will draw attention, but what is the purpose of that attention and how well thought through is it being channelled?" Victoria questioned.