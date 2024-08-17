Meghan Markle gives befitting response to Prince William with big victory

Meghan Markle has a clear message for her critics, including Prince William, that her bond with Prince Harry has been stronger than before despite marital woes speculations.

The Duchess of Sussex packed on a PDA with her better half while enjoying a dance performance at Delia Zapata National Centre for the Arts in Bogotá, Colombia.

In a viral photo, Meghan can be seen resting her head on Harry's shoulder while the Duke gently kisses her forehead.

Speaking of the former Suits actress' latest move, body language expert Judi James told The Sun, "Her non-verbal rituals yesterday look aimed at emphatically defining her love story with Harry as enduring, ongoing and possibly even stronger than before."

The expert added, "Her hands fold gently over her heart as she leans her head onto her husband's shoulder with a wide, loving mouth smile and a lowered eye gaze that suggests she is having a moment of affectionate reflection."

Judi stated, "It's a 'Look how much in love we are' message to the world and Harry responds perfectly."

It is important to mention that Harry mentioned in his bombshell memoir Spare that his brother William warned him from marrying the then-American actress Meghan.

"She’s an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen," the Prince of Wales allegedly said to his brother.

Now, it has been said that the Duchess gave a befitting response to her brother-in-law as her marriage with Harry unlocked a special milestone of love.