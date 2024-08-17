Meghan Markle’s ‘tense’ interaction with Prince Harry laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly had an awkward interaction which could not stay hidden from the cameras.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently on their Colombia tour, were visiting a school in the capital, Bogota, where they were taking part in an art session and planting trees on their second day.

During the visit, signs of strain appeared between Harry and his wife Meghan as she shut him up with in one swift move. A lip reader disclosed what went down in that tense moment.

Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed that as the couple approached the headmaster, Serafin OrdoìnÞez, Vice President Francis Marquez told Meghan to “Go ahead.”

Meghan then says to her hosts, “There you are.”

Once Harry and Meghan were interacting with the children, Hickling noted that strained interaction.

“Harry is about to say something (‘look’) when Meghan interrupts him and speaks to the boy,” she told The Mirror.

“Meghan's eyes are closed and she clasps her hands together, it's almost like she is straining to speak at first.”

The lip reader explained that Meghan just continued to talk and say, “So, so you won an award in products, is that right?”

Once Meghan was finished speaking, Harry proceeds to asks, “How serious were you when you took on this offer?”

Other than that, Harry and Meghan were seen in good spirits as they spoke to the children in some Spanish and shared some rare details about their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.