Princess Charlotte to inherit what Kate Middleton could not

Princess Charlotte may not have had the opportunity to get to know her grandmother late Princess Diana, but she will always have a piece of her.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter is set to receive quite an exquisite inheritance, which will also include a precious heirloom piece.

Kate has been loaned a number of iconic pieces, previously owned by Diana herself, over the years but she never got a chance to wear this particular piece. Meanwhile, Charlotte will have the honour of owning the priceless glittering piece.

Charlotte is set receive the iconic Spencer tiara, which Diana famously wore at her wedding to then-Prince Charles in 1981, via Hello! Magazine.

The tiara originally belonged to the Spencer family. It was loaned to Diana for her wedding to Charles by her father, John, who continued to let her borrow the piece in the years that followed.

Moreover, Charlotte will also receive another iconic piece of jewellery, Diana’s sapphire engagement ring, which her mother, Kate, is never seen without it.

Meanwhile, from the royal family, Charlotte may also receive the Olympic Cartier set, Ballon Bleu Cartier watch, Promise ring, Eternity band, green tourmaline and amethyst earrings, shamrock brooch, personalised gold necklace, and amethyst earrings.

These pieces were given to Kate after her wedding to Prince William, some of them by the Prince of Wales himself and some by King Charles.