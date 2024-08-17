Kate Middleton's medical emergency adds to King Charles worries

Kate Middleton, who's still under the wood due to her health condition, has added to King Charles' tension with her 'life-altering' health woes.

The Princess of Wales' cancer has forced Catherine to "re-evaluate" her royal duties as a working member of the royal family as it does not seem easy for her to make royal comeback anytime soon.



Kate Middleton’s 'life altering' cancer recovery can end to a major power shift in monarchy as after re-evaluation, there is a possibility she "may never return" to her royal duties, according to sources.

Journalist Tom Sykes, citing a source, claimed: "They made a clear and conscious decision to take time out as a family. Seeing them both looking so happy and relaxed with each other and so comfortable in each other’s company tells you a lot about where they are."



The Daily Beast royal writer added, "There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate. Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on. In her case, that means her kids."

According to another royal expert Kate’s recovery plan is "life-altering." This new life outlook could signal a power shift that could change the monarchy’s future.



News.com.au reporter Daniela Elser wrote: "While King Charles has been seen far more regularly this year than this daughter-in-law, the royal friend offers a less cheery view, saying 'he is still unwell. It is being fantastically well managed to give the impression that everything is fine.'"



She continued: "That, in turn, could have major, permanently life-altering consequences for Kate and her kids.”

It's been eight months since the future Queen was diagnosed with cancer, and her role on the royal family's front line could change.

In January 2024, Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery that detected cancer in her body. Her medical emergency left the King and other senior royal in crisis as she's been defending the Firm as frontline warrior since her marriage to Prince William in 2011.

The Princess of Wales spent weeks in the hospital. Followed by a monitored recovery at the Adelaide Cottage home she shares with Prince William.

As King Charles reduced his workload, Princess Anne recovered from an accident, and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew remain non-working royals, the royal front line dwindled to a handful of people.



Some royal commentators believe Kate may slowly take on more roles for the royal family after her appearance at Trooping the Color and Wimbledon.

However, she is still in the middle of a health crisis. Royal insider and biographer Robert believed that the public should reframe their expectations of the Princess of Whales.



According to a new report, Kate Middleton is currently with the royal family at Balmoral in Scotland. She is vacationing there with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

