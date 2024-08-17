Prince William's major future plans for George, Charlotte, Louis revealed

Prince William's big future plans for George, Charlotte, Louis revealed

Prince William has big things planned for his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the future.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales is a patron of Tusk Trust which is an organisation working to protect African wildlife.

People reported that the Tusk Trust aims for "wildlife conservation across Africa and funds the protection of African lion, rhinoceros and elephant species across the continent."

On August 15, the organisation hosted The Footprint of Life Gala in Bridgehampton to collect money for a good cause.

During the event, the CEO of Tusk Trust Charlie Mayhew said the raised money will "support the work of wildlife rangers across Africa and also the rollout of our environmental education program."

Speaking of the Prince of Wales' efforts for the nonprofit organisation, the CEO said, "He is very knowledgeable and passionate about conservation and the environment."

"He has a particular love for Africa. He has been incredibly supportive as our patron and proactive in supporting us. We find ourselves incredibly lucky," Charlie added.

Notably, he claimed that the future King of England will definitely want to "introduce" his kids to Africa as the place is close to his heart.