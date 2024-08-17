Jennifer Garner praises her 'doppelgänger' stunt double

Jennifer Garner heaps on praises for stunt double

Jennifer Garner is celebrating her longtime stunt performer Shauna Duggins following the release of Deadpool & Wolverine last month.



Shauna, who has been performing the actress’ toughest physical feats for over 24 years, recently featured in Shawn Levy’s starrer alongside her ‘doppelgänger’ Jennifer as Elektra.

The 52-year-old actress took to her Instagram to celebrate their enduring bond, marked by decades of dressing in matching costumes for various roles.

In a carousel of photos, the two rocked their respective outfits, filming a variety of projects throughout their careers.

Meanwhile, Jennifer wrapped her hand around Shauna, leaning her face towards her left as they flashed smiles at the camera.

She wrote in the caption, “24 years together and @shaunaduggins and I are a package deal. (P.S. how we have zero pictures together as Elektra before @deadpoolmovie is beyond me— but we were there!)”

In addition, the video included a round of photos from Jennifer’s iconic projects, including Family Switch, Yes Day, Alias, Peppermint, and Catch And Release.

The star, who first played Elektra in 2003 film Daredevil opposite her future ex-husband Ben Affleck, raved about her ‘stunt double’ for delivering spectacular performance over the years.