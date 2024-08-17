King Charles forced to make difficult decision about Archie, Lilibet

King Charles, who is a doting grandfather to his grandchildren, is caught in a major dilemma over what the future holds for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry still has strained ties with his cancer-stricken father, as the Duke’s constant attempts to contact the monarch, following their brief meeting in February, are reportedly being ignored blatantly.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrap their first day of their Colombia tour, the King along with his heir, Prince William, appears to making major decisions on the future of monarchy during their Balmoral summit, a well-placed Palace insider revealed.

The source told Express.co.uk that the meeting at Balmoral will be discussing Harry and Meghan’s “tours and upcoming trip to Canada be on the agenda, but also their titles and peerages.”

The insider explained that the monarch can easily strip the pair’s titles but when it comes to Archie and Lilibet, it will be a completely different story.

“There could be a challenge made if any peerages are removed, so this is something that needs to be navigated extremely carefully,” the source said.

“The title of Prince and HRH are both gifts from the sovereign and can be stripped quite easily, but Harry's Dukedom, Earldom and Barony will have to be removed by an Act of Parliament which could throw up a lot of unnecessary problems and unwanted media attention.”

The Palace insider also shared that it’s a “difficult one to navigate because the King is very conscious about his grandchildren.”

They continued, “There have been ongoing discussions surrounding this matter, but no decisions have yet been made. This is something that will hopefully be concluded during talks between the King and other senior royals this summer.”