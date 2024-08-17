BTS' Suga fanbase marred by protest trucks amid DUI scandal

HYBE stated earlier that rumours of removing Suga from BTS are 'nonsense'

Suga's dedicated fanbase has been shaken by the recent DUI charges against him.

In response to the BTS member's DUI incident, several protest trucks were spotted in the streets of Seoul with a message demanding his removal from the globally acclaimed group BTS.

The rapper’s fandom is now divided, with some urging compassion and understanding as he regrets his actions, while others call for his dismissal from the group.

According to Koreaboo, the mobile advertisements on these protest trucks bear strong messages demanding his exclusion from BTS.

"Told his fans to be confident, came back to them with a DUI. Drunk driver Suga, D-Day, will leave the group today. 7-1=6. ARMYs will complete the group. Drunk driver Suga out," read the message on some trucks.



"Kick Suga out of BTS. We do not need a criminal who deceives fans. Suga, leave the group on your own will before things get uglier," they added.

Reportedly, the protest trucks drove through key locations, including the area in front of HYBE's headquarters, Yongsan Station, Seoul Station, and Nine One Hannam, where Suga fell from his electric scooter and also home to several BTS members.

The truck protests have sparked a heated debate within the BTS ARMY on X.

"This is the most absurd thing I've seen in a while. Sending trucks is meaningless when the police are conducting their investigation," one user expressed frustration.

"Anti-fans brought the trucks with notifications to withdraw Suga from the group!!! News said that ARMY did it! NOOOO!!! Rumours and lies!!!," another fan clarified.

Amid the growing rumours, HYBE, the label behind BTS, dismissed the claims, stating that the idea of Suga leaving the group is "nonsense" and that such a move is not being considered.