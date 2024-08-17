Meghan Markle gives subtle nod to Kate Middleton with heartfelt gesture

Meghan Markle gives subtle nod to Kate Middleton with sweet gesture

Meghan Markle seemingly wants to melt Kate Middleton's heart by following in the Princess' footsteps.



The Duchess of Sussex shared heartfelt moments with children during her four-day quasi-royal visit to Colombia with Prince Harry.

Dressed in a sophisticated outfit, the former Suits actress visited La Giralda School in Bogota and engaged in fun activities with the kids.

Interestingly, Meghan stole the limelight from Harry with her heartwarming interactions with the little ones.

As the Duchess of Sussex's photo embracing a little girl went viral, several royal fans quickly pointed out the similarities between her and the Princess of Wales' kind behaviours towards children.

It is not a hidden fact that Catherine has been adored by many including kids. During royal engagements, the future Queen often exchange adorable moments with young ones.

Now, it has been said that Meghan also gave a subtle nod to the cancer-stricken Kate as the Duchess wants to win back people's love and trust after a series of controversial steps against the royal family.