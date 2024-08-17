Brad Pitt breaks silence on ‘last leg of his acting career at 60’ statement

Brad Pitt shares his thoughts about 'last leg' comment

Brad Pitt has recently addressed his “last leg” statement about his acting career in a conversation with GQ magazine.



However, in a latest interview with the same outlet for September cover, the Troy star clarified what he meant by the phrase.

“You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing and it’s all about discovery and it’s really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it,” said the 60-year-old.

The Oscar winner continued, “And then when you’re allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to.”

“But also, opportunity and delight and working with people you really respect,” remarked the Mr & Mrs Smith actor.

Brad mentioned, “And then it’s this time now. It’s: What are these last years going to be? Because I see my parents are very — I see just what George was explaining.”

“In your 80s, the body becomes more frail. And yet I look at Frank Gehry. He’s just the loveliest man. And he’s 95 and still making great art and he’s got a beautiful family,” added the Bullet Train actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brad also discussed about “mortality”.

“You start to understand this idea of mortality and that it is something we all have to deal with. You just become more aware of it,” explained the Babylon actor.

Brad further said, “I am just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me and just living.”

Meanwhile, Brad will appear with George Clooney in the upcoming Apple TV+ movie, Wolfs.