It Ends With Us rakes in $115 Million at global box office

'It Ends With Us' triumphs at the box office.

The ongoing tension between stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni appears to have done little to dampen the commercial success of their film, It Ends With Us.

Despite reports of on-set discord, including claims that Baldoni made Lively feel 'uneasy' during filming, the film has achieved impressive financial success.

In its first week in theaters, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel has already grossed over $100 million globally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film has performed exceptionally well domestically, with $68.9 million at the US box office, and earned an additional $46.6 million from international markets.

The film’s promotional campaign has been marked by some controversy, including resurfacing of awkward interviews involving Lively and the hiring of a crisis PR firm by Baldoni.

Nevertheless, the movie has proven to be a major hit, resonating with audiences worldwide despite the backdrop of behind-the-scenes drama.

The film's strong performance is all the more impressive given that it faced stiff competition from the box office juggernaut Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Despite Deadpool & Wolverine topping the charts during It Ends With Us' opening weekend, the dark romance has now claimed the top spot as of Monday.