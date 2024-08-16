Inside Prince William and Princess Kate's secret romantic trips

The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot in Westminster Abbey in 2011

Prince William would "whisk" Princess Kate away for private hotel getaways using aliases, according to royal commentator Robert Jobson.

In his new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Jobson reveals that while they were students at the University of St Andrews, Prince William would often take Kate on secret trips, checking into hotels under false names.

The couple, who were roommates with two other students in the early 2000s, would escape to places like Highgrove, Sandringham, or a cottage on the Balmoral estate for their private retreats.

He added: “Occasionally they checked into hotels, using the names Mr. and Mrs. Smith — which doubtless fooled no one.”

Roughly around the same time, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were starring in the 2005 hit movie called Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the film set on which they met.

The "Mr. Smith" moniker was not the only time Prince William adopted a fake name in an attempt for more privacy.

In 2001, the same year he entered university, he used the name “Steve” in “a rather pathetic attempt to stay under the radar,” Jobson wrote.

Kate even played along and used the fake name, Jobson added, as the eyes of the world were on them.

Andrew Morton wrote in his biography of the couple, William and Catherine, that during a 2007 holiday to the Seychelles later, the two chose the names “Martin and Rose Middleton”.

The couple “spent a sublime week renewing their love affair,” Morton wrote.

Author Marcia Moody wrote in her book "Kate" that it was on this trip that “they made an agreement with each other".

She added: “For the next few years, they would work and enjoy their lives, knowing that at some point when the time was right, they would be husband and wife.”

After their April 29, 2011 wedding, the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to the Seychelles for a private honeymoon.