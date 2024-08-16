PTI's Iqbal Afridi faces MPs calls for apology over 'misogynistic' statement

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman (R), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Iqbal Afridi and Information (C) and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar. — APP/Geo News/File

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman and Sindh Government spokesperson Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh on Friday lamented Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Iqbal Afridi’s "misogynistic" remarks targeting a woman’s dressing, demanding an apology from him.

MNA Afridi raised an objection over the attire of a woman during the National Assembly's Standing Committe on Power's meeting. He then received criticism from other members and attendees present at the session.

Responding to Afridi, Senator Rehman said that he should apologise for his behaviour. "This behaviour is reprehensible and falls under the line of harassment. The PTI should make its MNA apologise."

She, while addressing Afridi directly, said: “ No one has the right to comment over a woman’s attire. Don’t make a patriarchal society, who made you a policeman of clothes?”

Additionally, the information minister also condemned the act of the PTI lawmaker, saying: “Harassing women is not acceptable in any condition. The Tehreek-e-Insaf has become tehreek-e-na-insaf [unjust movement] for women.”

“Women face so many difficulties in our society. The PTI should take action against Iqbal Afridi,” he said, adding, “Real justice is that the party membership of Iqbal Afridi should be suspended.”

He further added: “This is the PTI’s fascism, which is coming out openly.”

Parallel to this, the Sindh government spokesperson also said: “There was nothing inappropriate in the clothes of the woman that should have been objected to. Women have full freedom in our society.”

Referring to the PTI MNA, he added: “Iqbal Afridi should be careful of his gaze, his objection over the woman’s clothing does not make sense.”



He added, “Iqbal Afridi should apologise to the woman for his act.”