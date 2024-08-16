Meghan Markle takes leaf out of Princess Kate’s book to share key advice

Meghan Markle has seemingly followed in the footsteps of Kate Middleton as she shared key parenting advice during her first day of the Colombia tour.



The Duchess of Sussex urged parents to play a 'responsible' role in creating a safe online space for children while speaking at the Responsible Digital Future forum in Bogota on Thursday.

The former Suits actress believes that the rise of digital media made people 'cruel' towards each other. She added, "The digital age has almost created a culture where if you don’t have anything cruel to say, don't say anything at all."

The Duchess of Sussex requested people by saying, "If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all."

Speaking of the role of adults in the growing online hate culture, Meghan said, "As parents, we have that responsibility, as global citizens we have that responsibility, but as digital citizens, we have that responsibility to model how we want our children to be raised, and the world which we want them to be raised in."

Notably, a few days ago, several reports claimed that Princess Kate has turned into a photographer for her children in order to save them from being exploited by the press and online world.

Journalist Afua Hagan told OK! magazine, "The Princess of Wales has seen first hand through her husband, Prince William, the damage that the press has done to his life and so she's realised that if she can do something about that, if she can take control, then she should do that."

