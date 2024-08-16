Prince William reacts to Harry, Meghan’s new move to cash royal status

Prince William's true feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's scandalous Colombia tour unveiled.



For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their headline-making visit on Thursday, highlighting the importance of creating safe digital space.

Now, royal commentator Tom Quinn told The Mirror that the former working royals left King Charles and the Prince of Wales 'furious' for cashing their royal status despite their exit from the Firm.

The royal expert claimed the future King of England wants to issue an official statement to let people know that the tour was not in any way "officially sanctioned."

However, the Monarch intervened and said that "silence is the best response."

Tom shared that Charles and William "can't stop the tour going ahead, but they are furious that having agreed to give up their role as working Royals, Meghan and Harry have once again broken the deal..."

The royal author revealed that the father-son duo are extremely upset as the Montecito couple is "trying to cash in on their Royal status to make up for the failure of their business ventures."

Furthermore, Tom warned the Sussexes that their "fake Royal tours" would further deteriorate their relationship with the royals.

