Lucas Bravo teases ‘mature' turn for Gabriel in 'Emily in Paris' season 4

Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 is slated to premiere on September 12

Lucas Bravo hinted at a fresh evolution for his character Gabriel in Emily in Paris.



In an interview with People, the actor, who portrays an aspiring Michelin chef, teased fans that they will see a newer version of his character in the latest instalment of the romantic drama.

(Spoiler Alert) "It's going to be a very mature season for Gabriel," Bravo shared. "I feel like the promise of the baby gives him the motivation to start being more proactive—chasing his dreams and the woman he loves."

In the fifth episode of the fourth season, fans were shocked when Camille, Gabriel's ex-fiancée, discovered she was never pregnant after visiting her gynaecologist.

Bravo, 36, admitted that he felt a "sense of relief" when he read that Camille, played by Camille Razat, wasn’t going to have his character's baby after all.

"Gabriel has been in love with Emily (Lily Collins) since the moment he opened that door," Bravo continued. "So, yeah, there was a sense of relief when the pregnancy wasn’t real, but it's not going to be that simple."

As fans eagerly await more drama, the first part of Emily in Paris Season four is available to stream on Netflix, with the second part set to premiere on September 12.