Two cops, three others injured in Peshawar 'remote-controlled' explosion

PESHAWAR: Two cops and three others were injured after an explosion targeted a police vehicle at the Warsak Road in Pir Bala on Friday, Geo News reported citing the police.
The target of the blast was the police vehicle, said the law enforcement officials.
The vehicle, according to Warsak Road Superintendent of Police (SP) Arshad Khan, was damaged in the wake of the "remote-controlled" blast.
"Explosives were planted in a cement block," said the policeman, adding that the explosives used in the remote controlled blast weighed five kilograms.
The five people injured in the explosion have shifted to the hospital, Rescue 1122 officials told Geo News.
More to follow...
