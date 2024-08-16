Post Malone embraces happiness, slows down with upcoming country album

Post Malone, 29, recently sat down with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music's Today's Country Radio to discuss his upcoming country album, F-1 Trillion, which drops on August 16.

During the conversation, Malone shared his positive experience creating music in Nashville, saying, "It's really nice meeting people in Nashville that made me feel so welcome and new friends and kind of building new stuff."

He also revealed a personal breakthrough, stating, "And for once I'm not sad anymore. I'm happy, very happy." Malone credited the album with helping him slow down and take it easy.

According to the Austin singer, he "made a lot of lifelong friends."

He joked that he would like to stay friends with "anyone who will still have [him]" and informed Bannen that he would like to maintain "so many" of those friendships.

He continued by explaining, “L.A. is L.A. and working here, I've always felt very distracted and it's nice to go to Nashville and really just meet people who are the best at what they do and who are super kind and super talented.”

The musician elaborated by telling Bannen that in L.A., “there's always something to do, which isn't bad, [but] it's just not conducive to a work environment for me at least.”

Malone shared how becoming a father and growing older has changed his lifestyle. He used to be able to balance work and play, but now he prefers to focus on music without the distractions of partying.

He finds LA exhausting, saying, "it's always like someone wants something from you," whereas Nashville offers a more laid-back environment that allows him to concentrate on his craft.

“I mean, I'm sure it's somewhere; it's just I think I found a group of really, really good folks,” he continued.

“It was such a fresh thing going and watching this band and writing with new people, and I'm so f---ing pumped.”

The singer has been building momentum for his country album release with a series of collaborations and single drops.

He kicked off the journey with a performance at the 2023 CMA Awards, followed by a feature on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album in March.

Malone then released his single Pour Me a Drink with Blake Shelton in May and, in July, shared the emotional single Yours, a tribute to his daughter.