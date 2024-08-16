Jennifer Garner fills in for Jennifer Lopez on Ben Affleck's 52nd birthday

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck continue to maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship

Ben Affleck celebrated his 52nd birthday without Jennifer Lopez by his side as rumours of an impending divorce swirl. However, Jennifer Garner — Affleck’s wife before JLo — made sure to pay him a friendly visit.

Photographs obtained by Page Six showed the 13 Going on 30 star dressed casually in a striped T-shirt and navy trousers as she arrived at Affleck’s Brentwood, California, rental home on Thursday, August 15.

Garner, who shares three children with the Oscar winner — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — appeared relaxed and at ease, accessorising her look with simple jewellery and an Apple Watch.

The former couple have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship since their divorce in 2018.

Meanwhile, JLo’s absence fueled ongoing speculation that she and Affleck are heading for a divorce.

She recently spent her own birthday in style with a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons, with Affleck nowhere in sight.

Their second wedding anniversary in July also passed with the pair on opposite coasts.