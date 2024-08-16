Clint Eastwood is a doting grandfather to her five-year-old, says actor’s daughter

Clint Eastwood daughter reflects on actor's relationship with his grandson

Clint Eastwood’s daughter has recently shared insight into actor’s relationship with his five-year-old son Titan.



In a new interview with Fox News, Francesca Eastwood called the actor an "amazing" grandfather to her son.

However, Francesca revealed they were not soft while she was growing up.

You know, my dad was very strict and my mom — both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid,” she told the outlet.

“And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong,” remarked the 31-year-old.

Francesca stated, “But it’s lovely.”

“They are fantastic, and they're so present,” stated the the mom-of-one about her actor father and her mother, Frances Fisher.

The actor’s daughter explained, “It's a connection unlike anything else. And it's definitely like the most important part of my life right now is nurturing those relationships.”

Addressing her parents’ rules during her childhood, Francesca mentioned, “At the time, I don't know if I appreciated it that much, but looking back — they kind of dragged me around with them, and they really included me and had me visit.”

“That was always one of the only things that they always spoke to me like an adult about. Anything filmmaking, anything acting, whether it was watching movies or sitting behind the camera, watching them direct, sitting in hair and makeup, all this stuff,” she added.