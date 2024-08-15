Billie Eilish ends association with Casey Wasserman amid 'serial cheater' allegations

Billie Eilish has become the first prominent client to sever ties with business mogul Casey Wasserman following allegations of serial infidelity.



DailyMail.com reported that Wasserman, chairman of the LA 2028 Olympic committee and a key figure behind major artists like Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, has been accused of repeatedly engaging in inappropriate relationships with individuals who work for him.



The exposé, supported by eleven sources including some of Wasserman's alleged mistresses, reveals a pattern of womanizing behavior.

Wasserman was linked to Eilish through his acquisition of the Paradigm music agency in 2021.

However, following the revelations, she and her brother Finneas have decided to switch representation to WME, a competing agency.

Sources indicate that the singer and her team were deeply unsettled by the report and were eager to distance themselves from Wasserman and his agency, despite Eilish's limited personal interaction with him.

They have decided to transition their film, TV, and music representation to WME, following their departure from Casey Wasserman’s agency.

A spokesperson for her confirmed that, while they appreciated their previous live booking agents at Wasserman, they chose to consolidate their representation under WME for future projects.

One former mistress described her shock and disbelief at Wasserman’s sudden detachment, stating, "I truly think he underestimates the pain and long-term damage he causes women like me who believed him."