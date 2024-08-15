Katy Perry's label speaks out on Spain sand dunes dispute featured in video

Katy Perry's record label defends filming practices for music.

Katy Perry's record label, Capitol Records, has issued a statement following allegations that the singer's music video for Lifetimes was filmed on protected sand dunes in the Balearic Islands without proper authorization.

The Balearic Islands government has initiated an investigation into the claims, which suggest that the production occurred on a protected area without official approval.

In response, Capitol Records has clarified that the production company assured them all necessary permits were in place.

A representative for the label stated that while one permit was still being processed, verbal approval had been granted for filming.

According to the label, the local production team applied for the permit on July 22, received verbal approval on July 26, and proceeded with filming on July 27.

Capitol Records emphasized that they were informed of these approvals by the local video production company and are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The Balearic Islands' environmental department has initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter.

The department's press release states that while the production company did not obtain specific permission for the area where Perry was filmed near the ocean, this does not constitute an environmental crime.

Proper authorization for such filming can be granted if requested.



The area in question, s'Espalmador, is known for its ecological significance and is part of the Salinas de Santa Pola nature preserve, a 15,000-hectare site that protects southern Ibiza and northern Formentera.

The environmental department emphasized the high value of these dunes and their preservation.