Meghan Markle, Prince Harry add to King Charles worries

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not seem to slow down as they are persistently going ahead to achieve their task by turning a deaf ear to the warnings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest move, according to an insider, has left the King in trouble as the 75-year-old is said to be worried about the couple's risk taking mission.

"King Charles seems to be hurt by Harry's decision to travel to Colombia," according to the Source.

"Harry and Meghan are determined to do everything that could benefit them without caring the sentiments and feelings of their loved ones," a source, close to the palace, has confirmed.

"The monarch is not happy with Harry's decision to travel to the country as he knows it's dangerous."

"King feels hurt by the move."

On the other hands, some royal experts and historians have also warned the couple against risking.

"Colombia trip is 'riskiest thing they've done' since US move: They should be very concerned."



Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole claimed that it is the "riskiest thing they've done," adding: "They should be very concerned. What they have to sell is their celebrity and their royal status, and they should be very careful about selling that celebrity too cheaply, and to whom they're selling it."