Meghan Markle accused of bullying away Prince Harry loyal staff

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently dealing with a major setback as they lose a key member ahead of their Colombia tour.

Prince Harry’s Chief of Staff Josh Kettler resigned last week following his three-month trial period making him the 18th member to leave the Sussexes’ employment.

Now, reports have emerged that suggest that Meghan is the real reason who is pushing away the loyal staff of Prince Harry. According to The Daily Beast, Kettler’s role was specific to Harry and that a decision to part company was taken mutually following a three-month trial.

The outlet acknowledged that while every departure of Sussex employee surfaces, it is declared as a “symptom of wider malaise” but that it doesn’t change the fact the Harry and Meghan are struggling to keep loyal staff, especially in high-ranking positions.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that “a revolving door of staff seems to be the norm for Harry and Meghan.”

“Eighteen members of their staff have departed their team,” she added. “Sometimes introducing new staff to a team can keep ideas alive, but this is an unusually high turnover of staff and highlights that something is wrong.”

Previously, the couple’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf wrote and email in October 2018 suggesting that Meghan had been bullying her staff away.

“I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable.”

Buckingham Palace had also ordered a report on bullying in the palace but its contents were never disclosed.

Meanwhile, in the case of Prince Harry alone, many former staffers had positive things to say.

One former military man worked for Harry happily for several years but left as his role was changed and he was also to serve Meghan. He later told his friends that the Duchess was the sole reason for his departure, per The Daily Beast.

Moreover, a contractor at Harry’s wedding shared that the royal was thoughtful as he helped set up one of the bars in a marquee before the event began.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not responded to any bullying claims requested by some outlets.