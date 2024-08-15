Sindh schools reopen after summer break

This undated photo shows students reading their books in their class — AFP

KARACHI: After an extended summer break, all private and public schools in Sindh will resume educational activities from Thursday.



The provincial government had last month extended summer break for educational institutions till August 14. Earlier, the summer vacations that commenced from June 1 were to end on July 31.



In a statement, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah advised students to focus more on their education. He also urged the teachers to fulfil their responsibilities honestly, adding that merit-based recruitment of teachers improved the education system.

“For the first time in the country, Sindh introduces teachers licence policy and other reforms,” the minister added.

Last year, the Sindh government introduced a teaching licence policy to promote skilled professionals. The minister had said that the provincial government was taking "revolutionary steps" for reforms in the field of education, adding that the teaching licence policy would set new standards for educational excellence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department approved recommendations to start the new academic year in the primary and secondary educational institutions in August this year.

As per notification issued by the provincial department in February, the new academic year 2024-25 will begin on August 1, 2024, instead of April 1, 2024.

The provincial education department had earlier decided in November last year to start the new academic year in the public and private schools on April 15, 2024.