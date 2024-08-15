Sindh schools reopen after summer break

KARACHI: After an extended summer break, all private and public schools in Sindh will resume educational activities from Thursday.
The provincial government had last month extended summer break for educational institutions till August 14. Earlier, the summer vacations that commenced from June 1 were to end on July 31.
In a statement, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah advised students to focus more on their education. He also urged the teachers to fulfil their responsibilities honestly, adding that merit-based recruitment of teachers improved the education system.
“For the first time in the country, Sindh introduces teachers licence policy and other reforms,” the minister added.
Last year, the Sindh government introduced a teaching licence policy to promote skilled professionals. The minister had said that the provincial government was taking "revolutionary steps" for reforms in the field of education, adding that the teaching licence policy would set new standards for educational excellence.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department approved recommendations to start the new academic year in the primary and secondary educational institutions in August this year.
As per notification issued by the provincial department in February, the new academic year 2024-25 will begin on August 1, 2024, instead of April 1, 2024.
The provincial education department had earlier decided in November last year to start the new academic year in the public and private schools on April 15, 2024.
Premier hosts lavish dinner for ace javelin thrower, announces conferring Hilal-i-Imtiaz on him
Nationals of 126 countries to get visas within 10 minutes after filling online form, says information minister
Dr Samreen is the spouse of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain
Govt aims to facilitate citizens as summary of amendment sent to cabinet for approval, say sources
Islamabad questions measures taken by New Delhi for safety and security of nuclear, radioactive substances
CIE reports over 226,000 entries for Cambridge O-Levels and IGCSEs from all across country