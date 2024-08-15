Sofia Vergara’s brutal response to Joe Manganiello’s remarks regarding downfall of marriage

Sofia Vergara shares reaction to Joe Manganiello's statement over downfall of marriage

Sofia Vergara has recently spoken out after former partner Joe Manganiello publicly rejected the actress reason for their split.



Speaking to Variety, the Modern Family alum shared her thoughts after Joe denied Sofia’s statement about his desire to “have kids” - a major reason for their decision to part ways.

“When you sit too much with your thoughts, that’s when people get depressed and people get paralyzed. I always keep active,” she told the outlet.

Sofia continued, “We have to keep living.”

The actress mentioned, “At the end of the day, you never even know if that’s what he said for real. 'I’ve read a lot of things that I’ve said that I’m like, ‘Huh?’”

“What am I gonna do, call him?” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the mother-of-one pointed out that she “doesn’t know if Joe even said that”, as she referred to the interview with Men’s Journal.

“There’s been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family. That’s simply not true,” he told the outlet.

Joe noted, “We did try to have a family for the first year and a half.”

The Magic Mike actor also opened up about how Sofia’s old remarks that their “marriage broke up” because her husband “was younger and wanted to have kids”.

“To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of; Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I’m gone?’ That’s never who I was,” added Joe.