Meghan Markle plans to 'take gloves off' with strategy aimed at Royal Family

Meghan spoke about experiencing suicidal thoughts while living in the UK

Meghan Markle is rumoured to be preparing a tell-all book that could rival Prince Harry's controversial memoir, focusing on her own royal "struggles."

However, insiders suggest that the Sussexes are currently "biding their time."

Following Meghan's recent revealing CBS interview, where she spoke about experiencing suicidal thoughts while living in the UK, speculation has surged that she might delve even deeper into her royal experiences in a memoir similar to Harry's Spare.

One source told Closer magazine that "the talk among their friends is that it's time to take the gloves off and do away with the diplomacy".

An insider added: "Eventually, Meghan is going to want to write her memoir, Harry is going to want to update Spare, and they are going to want to sit down and promote themselves on TV.

"They will not shy away from answering questions about the royals... For now, they're biding their time."

The CBS interview wasn't the only time Meghan has set tongues wagging with hints that she has more to say.

In a 2022 chat with New York Magazine's fashion outlet The Cut, Meghan had indicated that she had come across her own written musings in a diary she'd turfed up at her former home, Frogmore Cottage.

She said: "You go back and you open drawers and you're like: 'Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there?'"

And the duchess raised eyebrows later in the interview, adding: "I can say anything... I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song."

GB News understands the Sussexes have two books yet to come on their run of four titles agreed with publishers Penguin Random House - with Harry's Spare and Meghan's children's book The Bench already released.

But royal biographer Tom Bower has warned any penmanship by Meghan could inflict some serious damage on the family.

Recently, he told The Sun: "We're still waiting for Meghan's own autobiography, which I'm sure she's penning - she's a good writer, and it will be filled with vitriol and filled with lies.

"She will not tell the truth because she wants a sensational headline... That is the ultimate weapon she can deploy."

Bower claimed Meghan would let the dust settle on the fallout generated by Harry's own memoir before looking to make a bigger splash herself.

He said she was "reserving" herself, adding that she would rather be seen as "the silent duchess, the silent weapon in reserve".