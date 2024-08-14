Naomi Campbell makes rare statement about motherhood

Naomi Campbell has recently made rare statement about motherhood.
In a new interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, Naomi, who is a mother to two children, called them her “biggest blessings” as she welcomed a daughter in May 2021 and a son in June 2023.
“It’s the biggest joy,” remarked the 54-year-old.
She told the outlet, “The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother.”
“I learn a lot each day. They’re good kids,” she stated.
Elaborating on how children affected her travels, the supermodel mentioned, “I definitely don’t take them from New York to London for a two-day shoot.”
“That’s too much, but my kids love to travel,” she noted.
In June, Naomi spoke about the “fear” she has for the future in a previous interview with The Times.
“My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” she said.
Naomi added, “I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”
The supermodel further said, “You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum. I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing.”
