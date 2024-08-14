Naomi Campbell makes rare statement about motherhood

Naomi Campbell opens up about being a mother to two children

Naomi Campbell has recently made rare statement about motherhood.



In a new interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, Naomi, who is a mother to two children, called them her “biggest blessings” as she welcomed a daughter in May 2021 and a son in June 2023.

“It’s the biggest joy,” remarked the 54-year-old.

She told the outlet, “The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother.”

“I learn a lot each day. They’re good kids,” she stated.

Elaborating on how children affected her travels, the supermodel mentioned, “I definitely don’t take them from New York to London for a two-day shoot.”

“That’s too much, but my kids love to travel,” she noted.

In June, Naomi spoke about the “fear” she has for the future in a previous interview with The Times.

“My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” she said.

Naomi added, “I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”

The supermodel further said, “You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum. I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing.”