Duchess of Edinburgh takes on major patronage duties: 'wiping away tears'

Sophie was seen in Guernsey fulfilling her patronage duties

The Duchess of Edinburgh made another notable sporting appearance in the Channel Islands shortly after the Olympics concluded.

At 59, Sophie was seen in Guernsey fulfilling her patronage duties both on land and at sea. In her role as patron of the Association of Sail Training Organisations (Asto), she greeted young sailors and participated in the start of the Guernsey to Poole Small Ships Race.

This event, celebrating the RNLI's 200th anniversary, featured around 130 youths embarking on a cross-Channel voyage in a flotilla of small boats.

Sophie also took to the water on The Prolific, a vessel from the Ocean Youth Trust South's fleet, where she delighted crowds by taking the helm.

Alongside showcasing her sailing skills, the Duchess demonstrated her fashion sense, incorporating a nod to her recent Paris engagements.

Previously, Sophie had been seen at the Tokyo Olympics, where, as patron of the British Cycling Federation and GB Hockey, she cheered on Team GB.

She was notably emotional as Great Britain's women cyclists achieved a world-record gold medal. Following the Games, she swiftly traveled to Guernsey for her engagement with young sailors.

Photo credits: GB News

Asto members detailed their pride in meeting their patron, with one named Joshua telling the BBC: "She really got involved straight away... I'm honoured to have her on the boat and to show her what the charity does.

"Everyone that she chatted to and talked to was amazing, Her Royal Highness was asking us what we do on the boat, what our long term plans were."

Lauren Mackenzie, a crew member on board the aforementioned vessel The Prolific, said it was "very cool" to meet the duchess.

She said: "We took her out, we got sailing, she had a little helm and had a little chat to her which was nice.

"She was steering the boat for a while, doing some of the sail hosts... and getting to know all the people."