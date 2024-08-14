Princess Anne makes stark prediction about Camilla’s reign as queen

As Princess Anne celebrates her 74th birthday tomorrow, her brother, King Charles, will undoubtedly extend his heartfelt wishes.



The Princess Royal has been a steadfast supporter of Charles since he ascended the throne, maintaining a rigorous schedule of royal engagements alongside him.

However, her relationship with Queen Camilla has reportedly had its share of challenges over the years.



According to insights from Levin, Camilla initially found Anne's demeanor somewhat frosty and difficult to navigate.

In addition, Anne was reportedly skeptical about her being given the title of Queen Consort and once made a harsh prediction that "Camilla will never be a true queen."

Camilla, who was crowned Queen alongside King Charles on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, has a rich and complex past.

Before marrying Charles, she was married to Andrew Parker-Bowles, with whom she has two children: Tom Parker-Bowles, 48, and Laura Lopes, 45.



Intriguingly, Princess Anne was romantically linked to Andrew Parker-Bowles in the 1970s.

However, due to her position as a member of the Royal Family and the role of the monarch as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a marriage between Anne and Parker-Bowles would have been "out of the question," as Levin notes.