Prince Andrew won't compromise on Beatrice, Eugenie's rights

Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and Royl Lodge

Prince Andrew, who lives in Royal Lodge along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson under a 75-year-lease agreement with the Crown Estate, is said to be worried about the future of his daughters with the royal family.

Buying agent at Curetons Property Finders Robin Edwards spoke to GB News to explain how Andrew's property would be divvied up between his two daughters Beatrice and Eugenie. The Duke of York reportedly won't compromise on his daughters' rights.

The expert claimed: "From what we understand about the leasehold agreement from the National Audit Office (NAO), in the event of Prince Andrew’s death, the lease for the Royal Lodge is only assignable to either his widow, his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie or a dedicated trust established solely for their benefit.



"Even though Princess Beatrice is the elder of the two sisters, in this case, it does not give her any more rights to inherit the lease over her younger sister."



Princess Beatrice lives in an apartment in St James's Palace with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie splits her time between Portugal and the UK with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie and Beatrice are currently not working members of the royal family, meaning that they are unlikely to want to leave their jobs and private lives for a role in the spotlight.