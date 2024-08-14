Justin Baldoni makes rare comment on domestic violence portrayal

Justin Baldoni breaks silence on domestic violence portrayal in It Ends With Us

Justin Baldoni is finally getting back at trolls who claim that It Ends With Us romanticizes domestic violence, sharing an important message with the viewers.

The actor, who plays a troubled character in an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, opened up to the Associated Press during an exclusive interview.

He said, "I think that they are absolutely entitled to that opinion and it makes perfect sense as to why they would feel that way."

Justin further explained that in today's culture, "many things are glorified, and we're constantly fighting for attention."

The Jane the Virgin alum then shared his stance on experiencing violence in a romantic relationship.

He said, "If anybody has had that real life experience. I can imagine how hard it would be to imagine their experience being in a romance novel. To them I would just offer that that we were very intentional in the making of this movie."

The American actor and filmmaker has previously been open about allowing the intimacy coordinator to take the charge on delicate scenes in the film that depicted domestic violence.

Justin told Today.com at the time of the premiere, "The last thing I wanted to do was have a male gaze penetrate these very important moments that need to be told in a truthful way to represent all of the women that experience them every day."