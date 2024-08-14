Prince Harry hurt by Prince William's reply to message: 'Palace involved'

Prince Harry and Prince William, who have been estranged since the Sussexes shed their senior royal roles in 2020, had a brief communication earlier this year.

The royal family was shaken by two shocking news this year as King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February and the very next month, Kate Middleton dropped her health update about getting cancer treatment.

Following the announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached about to William and Kate following the news, but the response was not warm at all, royal author Tom Quinn revealed.

“Harry and Meghan have been in contact with William, but their private message was simply one of sympathy,” he told The Mirror.

“[It] didn’t include any suggestion the brothers should make up and let bygones be bygones or that Harry should fly back to the UK soon.”

The siblings have been experiencing a rough patch in their bond, especially af6ter Harry detailed their troubled relationship in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

“There is just too much ill-feeling for that,” Quinn shared.

“William, who is still hurt by everything Harry has said in the past, has responded, but the response is very much engineered by the palace and it’s hardly the kind of warm, informal response you would expect from one brother to another,” he continued.

“It's more like the sort of communication you would get between two slightly wary diplomats.”

The communication is a sad set of affair, especially for Prince Harry, who has reportedly been making efforts towards a reconciliation with his father, King Charles.