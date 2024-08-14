Katie Holmes ‘proud’ of daughter Suri Cruise going to college

Katie Holmes on Suri Cruise starting college

Katie Holmes reflected on her daughter Suri Cruise leaving for college.



In an interview with Town & Country published on Tuesday, the 45-year-old actress got candid about her feelings on her 18-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, starting a “new” phase in her life.

“I'm proud of my daughter,” Holmes told the outlet. “Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy.”

Holmes also reminisced over her college days at Columbia University while talking about her daughter's future.

“I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that,” the Dawson's Creek alum added.

Suri teased back in May where she may be going to college while donning a Carnegie Mellon University sweatshirt.

Back to Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, the First Daughter star has always kept her family and daughter’s life as much private as she can.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” Holmes shared while talking to Glamour magazine in April 2023. “I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person.”