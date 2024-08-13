King Charles reportedly ‘still unwell’ as palace maintains public facade of good health

King Charles' 75th birthday and accession day bring mixed feelings.

King Charles III’s ongoing health struggles have been a closely guarded secret, with the royal establishment working hard to maintain the illusion of robust well-being.



A royal insider has revealed that Charles’ cancer "hasn’t gone away" and he remains "still unwell."

Despite this, the Palace is reportedly managing the situation so effectively that it appears as though everything is perfectly fine.

The insider also noted a shift in public perception regarding the King’s longevity. While there was once widespread belief that he would live to a similar age as his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip—who lived to 96 and 99 respectively—such hopes are now less common.

At 75, he is approaching his second anniversary as Britain and the Commonwealth's monarch on September 8, known as "Accession Day."

However, this milestone will be tinged with bittersweet reflection.

"It’s a sad day for a reigning monarch, as it also marks the anniversary of a parent or family member’s passing," the source explained.

"For His Majesty, it will likely be a time of contemplation about his life and what remains of it.

The severity of his cancer remains uncertain, but he is committed to his oath of lifelong service and will never abdicate."

With Charles' health in the spotlight, attention inevitably shifts to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton, the future queen, continues to battle cancer with ongoing, complex preventative chemotherapy treatments following her January abdominal surgery.

A close friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared insights on her health, revealing that while Kate is still undergoing treatment, there is significant optimism about her condition.

"Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health," the source told the publication. "Her appearances were a clear signal that she is doing well."