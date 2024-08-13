Christina Applegate's unexpected coping mechanism for MS

Christina Applegate finds solace in reality TV amid MS battle

Christina Applegate has revealed an unexpected source of comfort in her battle with multiple sclerosis - reality TV.

In an interview with James Corden on his SiriusXM show This Life of Mine on August 8, she shared: "I find reality television very useful. That's kind of it for me."

“Anyone who knows me well knows that it's on 24/7 in my room,” the 52-year-old continued.

“I don't leave my room very often. I know that sounds really depressing but it's kind of like, I just need to sleep sometimes. Yeah, reality TV.”

As far as her favourite show concerned, Applegate has no specific choice.

“Everything. Give me any of it,” she said.

“Give me a Vanderpump [Rules], give me a Below Deck, give me a [Real] Housewife, even give me Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay—I'll watch like nine seasons of that in like two days.”

The Bad Mom alum further elaborated on how reality TV aids her in managing multiple sclerosis, a condition that affects the central nervous system, disrupting communication between nerves and the brain, as described by Johns Hopkins Medicine.

She finds solace in the escapism and distraction reality TV provides, helping her cope with the challenges of living with MS.

“I love watching the imperfections of real people, really," she shared. "Like wow, those people exist, I love that. That’s why I love reality TV because they freak me out that they walk this earth acting like that.”

Earlier the actress also shared how she was diagnosed with MS back in 2021.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she shared on her social media that August.

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."