Halle Berry recalls difficult filming days: 'Knocked out three times'

Halle Berry looks back on working in action films

Halle Berry looks back on her acting career and shares some of the injuries she's accumulated over the years from filming.

During a promotional video-shoot ahead of the release of her upcoming spy-comedy The Union, the Oscar-winning actress and her co-star Mark Wahlberg shared their stance on shooting action flicks.

The Catwoman star revealed that she has experienced injuries on many occasions.

Recounting instances from the sets of her action films, Berry revealed, "I've been knocked out three times, broken an arm, and suffered broken ribs twice - two ribs in one incident and three ribs in another."

She laughingly added, "Broke a tailbone, broke two toes and a finger - this finger.”

The actress, who has been privy to scarier stunts, also recalled holding her breath underwater while filming 2012’s Dark Tide.

The 57-year-old actress explained, "I played a free diver. I had to hold my breath for almost two and a half minutes. And that felt like eternity. It felt like death was imminent.”

Although Berry admitted to getting injured several times on set, she is still very pleased to have learnt some martial arts skills.

The Union is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 16.