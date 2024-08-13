Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud seemingly escalates in new viral video

The feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us has entered a new era with a recently released video sparking online buzz.

A recently surfaced video shows Lively and Baldoni engaged in a heated discussion on the set of the now released movie..

The footage, obtained by TMZ, captures the co-stars in a intense conversation outside a New Jersey restaurant during filming.

The Gossip Girl alum is seen gesturing with her hands and stepping back from Baldoni, who responds with animated hand movements. This video emerges amid rumors of a feud between the two.

The actress and Baldoni were seen in a video talking intensely on the set of It Ends With Us.

An eyewitness claimed they were arguing, but a source on set denied this, saying they were just discussing between takes. TMZ also reported that they weren't mad at each other.

Another eyewitness noted that Lively often looked unenthused in the area, possibly due to the movie's heavy theme of domestic violence.

The interaction ended with Lively saying "OK" before they walked away.

Speculation about a feud between the two began after they didn't appear together at press interviews or the movie's August 5 premiere in New York City.

Sources told Page Six that Baldoni allegedly made Lively "uncomfortable" on set and created an "extremely difficult" work environment for the cast.

Another insider revealed that Lively, who had given birth to her son Olin just a few months before filming, was sometimes "uncomfortable" about her postpartum figure.