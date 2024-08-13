Jeremy Allen White focuses on new connections amid Addison Timlin divorce

Jeremy Allen White was seen with a mysterious woman at a farmer's market in Studio City, California.



The 33-year-old actor wore an all-white outfit, while his companion wore light blue.

This sighting comes months after his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce in May 2023, citing a separation date of September 1, 2022, after three years of marriage.

Addison Timlin filed for divorce from Jeremy Allen White, citing "irreconcilable differences", and is seeking joint legal custody and primary physical custody of their two daughters.

Addison asked the court to award her spousal support. “[Addison] is unsure of the exact identification of community property at this time, and will either amend this petition or prove same at time of trial,” her petition said.

She filed the paperwork with an attorney.

The Bear star responded to Timlin's custody request by seeking joint physical custody.

Later, in October 2023, they reached a custody agreement, granting joint physical and legal custody of their daughters, Ezer and Dolores.

However, Jeremy accepted certain conditions for his time with the girls.

Meanwhile, Jeremy has been linked to singer Rosalía, although they haven't been spotted together recently.

Addison has spoken publicly about the divorce on social media.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it,” she wrote. “It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights.”