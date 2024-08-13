Halle Berry casually shares never-ending list of on-set injuries

Berry has also learned multiple physical skills for her career, including diving and martial arts

Halle Berry has rightfully earned her spot as a Hollywood action star after enduring more than her fair share of on-set injuries throughout her career.

While promoting her upcoming Netflix spy comedy The Union with co-star Mark Wahlberg, the Oscar-winning actress, 57, revealed the long list of physical challenges she’s faced throughout her career.

“I’ve been knocked out three times,” shared Berry.

But that was just the start.

Berry continued, “I’ve had an arm broken, broke ribs twice — two ribs one time, three ribs another time,” she continued.

The list goes on, with the Catwoman star also revealing that she’s broken her tailbone, two toes, and even a finger — playfully holding up her middle finger to demonstrate.

Berry’s dedication to her craft has seen her perform some incredible stunts, including holding her breath underwater for over two minutes while filming Dark Tide in 2012. Recalling the experience, Berry said, “It felt like death was imminent.”

The challenges didn’t stop there. Playing Storm in the X-Men series required her to be suspended on wires for long periods. “It actually felt like the guy had gone to lunch,” she quipped about the experience.

On top of her injuries, Berry has acquired an impressive set of martial arts skills, including jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and taekwondo.