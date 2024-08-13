Kelly Ripa credits Miley Cyrus for her daughter Lola’s interest in music

Kelly Ripa acknowledges Miley Cyrus for Lola's interest in music

Kelly Ripa has recently credited Miley Cyrus for her daughter Lola’s interest in music.



Speaking to E! News at the Disney Legends Awards, Kelly said, “Miley Cyrus has been such a singular influence in her life.”

“And Hannah Montana was such a huge show in our house,” she remarked.

Kelly revealed, “The reason she is here tonight, she came here to see Miley Cyrus.”

“So, it was a real thrill to have her in the same room,”

Meanwhile, Lola is not the only one who had changed by Hannah. Miley too spoke of the legacy of her character after receiving Disney Legend award.

“I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana because she made Miley in so many ways,” stated the Grammy winner.

Miley added, “This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality to quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life.’”

However, Miley opened up about spilling the secret to her success in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m gonna let everybody get on a little Disney Legend secret,” said The Last Song actress.

Miley explained, “I’m the one that tells you what you’re not supposed to know. And what I want to say, is that legends get scared, too.”

“I’m scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day. It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try,” stated the singer-songstress.