Brad Pitt taps Hans Zimmer for new F1 movie ‘Apex’ score

Brad Pitt invites Hans Zimmer to F1 race

Brad Pitt invited the renowned music composer to write the score for the star’s upcoming formula 1 movie, Apex.



The composer is famous for scoring some of the greatest movies of all time, including Interstellar, Gladiator and The Lion King.

According to The Sun, Brad called Han to spend time with him and Mercedes driver Sir Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian Grand Prix, so the musician can feel what he was about to transform into music.

“Hans wrote the score for the F1 film Rush in 2013, so it was a no-brainer for Brad to have him on board,” a source told the publication.

“He personally invited Hans down to a race to spend time with him and Lewis on the grid to get his creative juices flowing,” they added.

Further , the insider added, “There are more announcements being made about the film in the coming days and from what Brad has heard of Hans’ score for Apex, it sounds like he’s on to a winner.”

As per reports, Hans also announced his involvement in the movie and performed the Austrian national anthem on his electric guitar.