Sam Neill details about chemotherapy treatment after stage-three blood cancer

Sam Neill opens up about his chemotherapy treatment following cancer diagnosis

Sam Neill has recently dished out details about his chemotherapy treatment after stage-three blood cancer.



Speaking on the debut episode of ABC series, The Assembly, the Jurassic Park star said, “I'm on a different one now, so at least I don't look like somebody’s bald thumb.”

“That’s what I looked like for quite a while — it was embarrassing,” continued the 76-year-old.

Sam remarked, “I lost my beard and everything, and my dignity went with it.”

In 2023, the Assassin Club actor opened up about cancer in 2022 during his first trip back to New Zealand.

His son Tim told Australian Story his dad had been back in New Zealand for an hour when a doctor phoned with the terrible news.

“When he hung the phone up and we sat down, and we had a little bit of a cry together. It was supposed to be a happy day. He didn't get to stay,” recalled Sam’s son.

The actor’s son continued, 'I was in really a fight for my life. And everything was a new world and a rather alarming world.”

“I had three or four months of reasonably conventional chemotherapies which are, brutal,” stated the Scarygirl actor.

Sam thought his health might be improving, but then he received even worse news, the cancer was back and it was more serious this time.

The actor mentioned he was given an experimental cancer drug and it worked.

Sam disclosed he’s in “remission for almost two years now,” however, the actor said he’s “prepared” that it will eventually stop working.

“I know I've got it, but I'm not really interested in it. It's out of my control. If you can't control it, don't get into it,” added the actor.

Sam noted, “The sessions are grueling, very grim and depressing.”