Faisal Vawda rings alarm bells for PTI after Faiz Hamid's arrest

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah (left) and senator and former federal minister Faisal Vawda. — APP/File and YouTube/Geo News Live

Minutes after the Pakistan Army issued public statement on the arrest of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid, Senator Faisal Vawda welcomed the step, warning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of imminent consequences in the coming days.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the arrest of the former ISI chief, saying that he was taken into custody by the army over allegations of land grabbing and snatching valuables from the owner of a private housing society.



"Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid," the army's media wing said.

The ISPR said appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against the former spymaster under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act.



Giving his reaction to the development, Senator Vawda said: "This is just the beginning; many big figures are about to fall."

Terming the development as "excellent decision" taken for the sake of the country, Vawda said whoever caused any harm to the country will be held accountable. "The process of accountability will be seen in the country," he noted.

He also claimed that the PTI and the former spy chief are two sides of the same coin, claiming that the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan and his party will face the music in the coming days.

The former PTI leader underscored the need for everyone to let institutions to do their official work.

Meantime, Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah also welcomed Hamid's arrest, saying the step will help enhance the Pakistan Army's goodwill and respect.

The process of court martial will make headway as per the military's law, he said, adding that the former general was one of the signatories of the Faizabad sit-in agreement.

He said that people were manipulated to stage the Faizabad sit-in and Hamid had a role in this, adding that the inquiry will expose all the facts in this regard.

Commenting on the charges mentioned by the ISPR in connection with today's arrest of the former spy chief, the politico said that the Supreme Court gave its ruling on the petition filed by the housing society owner and the inquiry was also held into the allegations against the former spy chief.

"Multiple irregularities must have been found in this regard," he said, asking to sticking to the ISPR's statement in the matter.