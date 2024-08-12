Harry, Meghan may surprise with Archie and Lilibet in Colombia: 'will enjoy trip'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not bring their children with them during their tour of Nigeria

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might accompany their parents on their upcoming trip to Colombia, according to a royal source.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted an invitation to visit the South American nation later this month, marking their second international tour of the year following their four-day visit to Nigeria in May 2024.

While Archie and Lilibet were not part of the Nigerian visit, there is a possibility they could join their parents in Colombia, reported GB news.

The insider indicated that Prince Archie, who is five, is more likely to make the journey than his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, who is three.

The source told OK: "Meghan is debating whether to bring the children with her as she feels they’re old enough, especially Archie, to enjoy a trip like this and meet people from different cultures.

"She’s well aware that it would bring extra attention and that if the four of them are pictured on the tour, it again adds to their brand."

The Duchess of Sussex recently talked about her two young children in a CBS interview. Meghan Markle, who turned 43 on August 4, marked her birthday privately with her family, including her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The celebration was understated, coinciding with the release of her highly anticipated CBS interview. In the interview with Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning, Harry and Meghan addressed topics such as cyberbullying and mental health awareness.

Meghan said regarding her children in the interview: "Our kids are young, they're three and five. They're amazing.

"But all you want to do as parents is protect them and so as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there and we're just happy to be a part of change for good."

Prince Harry added: "At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder."



