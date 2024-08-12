Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land in trouble as they head to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced a fresh blow due to their growing feud with the key members of the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been losing their charm among the A-lister Hollywood celebrities, leaving them in a difficult position to boost their image.
As reported by Express.co.uk, PR expert Ronn Torossian shared, "It’s clear that several of Meghan’s high-profile friendships have cooled over the past few years."
He added, "Meghan herself indirectly highlighted this recently when she gifted a limited batch of her American Riviera Orchard Jams."
Speaking of the former Suits actress and her relationship with her close pals, Ronn shared, "It’s unclear whether some of her previously close public friends, like Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and the Clooneys, received one of the 50 jars—and if they did, none of them chose to share publicly."
The Montecito couple's Hollywood circle has been "shrinking" as they keep making controversial moves against the royal family.
The expert claimed that, "...Some may want to avoid any potential fallout with the reigning British Royal Family."
It is pertinent to mention that these remarks came ahead of Harry and Meghan's tour to 'scandal-hit' Colombia.
