Ex-spy chief Faiz Hamid arrested by army: ISPR

The military has taken former director general Inter-Services Intelligence Lt General (retd) Faiz Hamid into custody, the ISPR said in a statement on Monday.
"Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid (Retd)," the military's media wing said on Monday.
More to follow...
