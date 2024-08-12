Meghan Markle plans 'revenge' on royal family with shocking step

Meghan Markle plans 'revenge' on royal family amid Balmoral trip

Meghan Markle set to implement an 'ultimate revenge' plan on the royal family after being 'rejected' by the Firm.



For the unversed, Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020. The couple moved to the US for 'privacy' and 'safe space.'

As the couple left the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had taken back their royal security and other perks of being a royal.

An insider told OK! magazine, "When they left, they asked that they could still represent the family on tours but were told no, so she feels it's the ultimate revenge as they were both so upset when they were rejected."

However, now, the Montecito couple is on a mission to outshine the key royal figures with their official tours.

In May, Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria and it turned out to be a successful PR for the pair. Moreover, they will be heading to Colombia this coming Thursday.

The former Suits actress "sees this Columbia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the Royal Family misses her."

The source added, "She knows how much she can turn it on and doing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."

Meghan reportedly believes that she and her better-half 'shine' together during "meeting dignitaries and locals," and it "helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative Royal Family."